Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,383,000 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the January 31st total of 1,051,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,985.8 days.

Angang Steel stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Angang Steel has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.

About Angang Steel

Angang Steel Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products. It offers hot rolled sheets, cold rolled sheets, and medium and thick plates. The company was founded on May 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Anshan, China.

