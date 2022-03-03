Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,383,000 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the January 31st total of 1,051,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,985.8 days.
Angang Steel stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Angang Steel has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.
About Angang Steel (Get Rating)
