Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $24,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $32.89 on Thursday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.83 million, a PE ratio of -80.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research increased their target price on Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Anika Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.