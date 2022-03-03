Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ANNX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Annexon has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ANNX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
About Annexon (Get Rating)
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annexon (ANNX)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.