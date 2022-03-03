Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ANNX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Annexon has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANNX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 48.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the third quarter worth $117,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

