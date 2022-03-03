ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,498,000 after buying an additional 58,094 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,597,000. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in ANSYS by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,891,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $323.25 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.22 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.64 and its 200-day moving average is $364.41.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.09.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

