Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $222.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.00 million and the highest is $228.90 million. Antero Midstream posted sales of $224.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year sales of $881.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $861.40 million to $901.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $929.89 million, with estimates ranging from $906.11 million to $953.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The business had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Shares of AM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 142,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.88. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 131,073 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 984,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

