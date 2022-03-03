Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.36

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.36 ($0.09) per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Apax Global Alpha’s previous dividend of $5.97. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:APAX opened at GBX 198.20 ($2.66) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £973.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 210.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 216.49. Apax Global Alpha has a 52-week low of GBX 174.20 ($2.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 238.50 ($3.20).
About Apax Global Alpha
