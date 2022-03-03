Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.36

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.36 ($0.09) per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Apax Global Alpha’s previous dividend of $5.97. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:APAX opened at GBX 198.20 ($2.66) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £973.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 210.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 216.49. Apax Global Alpha has a 52-week low of GBX 174.20 ($2.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 238.50 ($3.20).

About Apax Global Alpha

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

