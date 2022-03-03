Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) CFO Buys $82,200.00 in Stock

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of APEN opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $206.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

