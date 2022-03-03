Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is West Oak Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.1% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $2,594,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,162,781. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.49. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

