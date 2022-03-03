Applied Materials (AMAT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/26/2022 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $153.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $178.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $166.00 to $172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $178.00 to $180.00.

2/14/2022 – Applied Materials had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Applied Materials had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $195.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Applied Materials is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Materials is benefiting from strong momentum across Semiconductor Systems and Applied Global Services. Further, solid demand for silicon in several applications across various markets remains a tailwind. Growing usage of OLED technology in smartphones, televisions and computers, remained positive. Increased customer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets, is a major positive. Also, strong momentum in conductor etches is benefiting the company’s position in DRAM and NAND. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, market uncertainties due to the ongoing pandemic continue to persist. Further, mounting expenses are concerns. Rising competition poses risk to the company’s market position.”

1/18/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $160.00 to $205.00.

1/13/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $161.00 to $178.00.

1/12/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Applied Materials is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock.

AMAT stock opened at $133.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.06 and a 200 day moving average of $141.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Get Applied Materials Inc alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.