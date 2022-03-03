Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
LON:ARBB opened at GBX 895 ($12.01) on Tuesday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 799.98 ($10.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,190 ($15.97). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 892.09. The firm has a market cap of £133.26 million and a P/E ratio of 51.44.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
