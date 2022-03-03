Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON:ARBB opened at GBX 895 ($12.01) on Tuesday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 799.98 ($10.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,190 ($15.97). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 892.09. The firm has a market cap of £133.26 million and a P/E ratio of 51.44.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

