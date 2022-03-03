Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the January 31st total of 531,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 183.6 days.

OTCMKTS EMBVF traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11. Arca Continental has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.39.

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

