Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ACLX opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.

