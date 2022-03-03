Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Up 5.1%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $144.23 and last traded at $144.10. 6,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 612,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCH. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 37.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 131.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.