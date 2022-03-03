Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.59

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.59 and last traded at $80.28, with a volume of 2862426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.99.

Several analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Argus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

