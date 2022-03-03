Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target Cut to $107.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 386.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of ARCT opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $580.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,095,000 after buying an additional 585,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 152,106 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

