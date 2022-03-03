Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.24.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,566.45% and a negative return on equity of 143.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,678,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,178 in the last ninety days. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 66.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,575 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ardelyx by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,280,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $2,244,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 966.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 850,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 771,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.