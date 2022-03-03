Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at Laurentian

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Laurentian from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AR. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.75.

TSE:AR traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 590,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,148. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.90 and a twelve month high of C$4.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$700.19 million and a PE ratio of 6.79.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

