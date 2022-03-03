Arion Hits One Day Volume of $2.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Arion has a market cap of $41,028.44 and $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arion has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.65 or 0.06710792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,959.60 or 1.00285199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00047256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002712 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,599,722 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

