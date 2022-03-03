Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 295.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after buying an additional 1,025,730 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Arista Networks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72,127 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,972,000 after acquiring an additional 31,563 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $120.46. 39,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,501. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,994 shares of company stock worth $39,076,718 in the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $122.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

