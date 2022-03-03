Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Arlo Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.060-$0.000 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.06)-$0.00 EPS.

Shares of ARLO opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $943.31 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,933 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 51,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

