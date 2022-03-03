ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $12.07 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,032 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after buying an additional 945,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,988,000 after purchasing an additional 776,896 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,025,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 791.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 488,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 434,011 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

