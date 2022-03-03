ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $9.93 Million Stock Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 483,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $1,412,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $4,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $2,412,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $596,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.73 million and a PE ratio of 376.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $33.37.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

About Cognyte Software (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.