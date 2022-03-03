ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Invests $2.94 Million in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1.6% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 538,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Shares of TSIB stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

