ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Invests $7.68 Million in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 226,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

RYAN stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $42.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

RYAN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

