ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Invests $7.68 Million in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 226,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.
RYAN stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $42.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
