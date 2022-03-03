ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 559,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 141,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

TDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of TDS opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Telephone and Data Systems (Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.