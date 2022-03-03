Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in February

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,500 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the January 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,061,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AITX opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

