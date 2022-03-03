Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in February

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,500 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the January 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,061,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AITX opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.