Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.76

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.76 and traded as high as C$24.90. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A shares last traded at C$24.70, with a volume of 7,000 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.76.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A Company Profile (TSE:AX.PA)
