Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Artivion alerts:

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Artivion has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.06 million, a P/E ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artivion will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,012.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $184,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Artivion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.