Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

Shares of ASND opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $178.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.45 and its 200-day moving average is $139.87.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 81,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

