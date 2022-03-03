Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 758.77%.

Shares of ASXC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 2,552,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,021. The company has a market capitalization of $161.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. Asensus Surgical has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $5.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 6,751.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 148,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 40.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 32,135 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 56,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 103,405 shares during the period. 26.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asensus Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

