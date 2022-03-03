ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Price Target Lowered to €43.40 at Morgan Stanley

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €44.00 ($49.44) to €43.40 ($48.76) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of ASR Nederland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on ASR Nederland from €44.40 ($49.89) to €47.80 ($53.71) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

ASRRF opened at $31.87 on Monday. ASR Nederland has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87.

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

