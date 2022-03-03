Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.74

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 62.19 ($0.83) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.70. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.08).

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.03) to GBX 70 ($0.94) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.06) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.17) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assura has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 83 ($1.11).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

