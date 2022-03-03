ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the January 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AACG opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.01. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.06.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

