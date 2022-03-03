Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $177.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

