Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,268,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Atlas were worth $19,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Atlas during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlas by 8.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

ATCO stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. Atlas Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

