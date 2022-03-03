Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Sets New 12-Month High at $112.55

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.55 and last traded at $111.95, with a volume of 8782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATO. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Atmos Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.