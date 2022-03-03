Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given New €29.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €36.00 ($40.45) to €29.00 ($32.58) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEXAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atos from €37.00 ($41.57) to €28.00 ($31.46) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf downgraded Atos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Atos from €44.00 ($49.44) to €35.50 ($39.89) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Atos from €40.00 ($44.94) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.58.

AEXAY stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Atos has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

