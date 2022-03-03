Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 183.99% from the company’s previous close.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.25% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,640,000 after acquiring an additional 918,076 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,728,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 758,272 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

