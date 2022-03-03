Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Down 25.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) shares dropped 25.8% on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 18,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,474,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 54.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

