Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Short Interest Update

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the January 31st total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Shares of AUS stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,375. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.