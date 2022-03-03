Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $96.21

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.21 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.23). Avation shares last traded at GBX 94 ($1.26), with a volume of 26,778 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £63.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 93.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.81.

Get Avation alerts:

Avation Company Profile (LON:AVAP)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.