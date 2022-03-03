Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $96.21

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.21 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.23). Avation shares last traded at GBX 94 ($1.26), with a volume of 26,778 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £63.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 93.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.81.
Avation Company Profile (LON:AVAP)
Further Reading
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.