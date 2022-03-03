Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avient by 25.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth $207,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 52.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth $247,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.60. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

AVNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Avient Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.