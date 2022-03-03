Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.930-$2.130 EPS.

Shares of AVA traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,569. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. Avista has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVA. TheStreet raised Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,831 shares of company stock worth $650,264 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Avista by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avista by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 51,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Avista by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Avista by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

