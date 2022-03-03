Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.930-$2.130 EPS.

Shares of AVA traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,569. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. Avista has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVA. TheStreet raised Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,831 shares of company stock worth $650,264 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Avista by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avista by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 51,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Avista by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Avista by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.