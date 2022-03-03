Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Sells $207,150.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACLS opened at $71.59 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

