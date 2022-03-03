Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $31.45 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.36.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,700,000 after acquiring an additional 41,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 513.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.