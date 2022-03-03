Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading 9.2% Higher on Strong Earnings

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) traded up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $30.70. 22,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 665,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXSM shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,558,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

