B. Riley Trims Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Target Price to $13.00

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

SVC stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.34. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 120.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

