B. Riley Weighs in on XPEL, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for XPEL in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get XPEL alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

XPEL stock opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.04. XPEL has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,273,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $1,349,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,738,222. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.