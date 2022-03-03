Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIDU. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.56.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $160.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.95. Baidu has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $311.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Baidu by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after buying an additional 1,355,412 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,421,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Baidu by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,771,000 after buying an additional 1,007,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,837,000 after buying an additional 728,508 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.