Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,222 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CNA Financial by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNA shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

